3 die of drug overdose in Ferozepur district

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur/Muktsar, April 29

Within 24 hours, two youngsters belonging to Ferozepur district became the latest victims of drug abuse.

The deceased have been identified as Nishan Singh (37), a resident of Changali Qadeem village, and Santokh Singh, alias Tanny (28), a resident of Akku Wala village.

Nishan breathed his last at the Civil Hospital on April 28. Jagjit Singh, father of the deceased, said his son’s health had deteriorated due to drug overdose.

Santokh died while allegedly injecting himself near a well in the fields.

In Malout, Jai Parkash allegedly died of drug overdose today. His body was found lying in bushes near an industrial unit. His relatives informed that Parkash was consuming “chitta” for the past sometime.