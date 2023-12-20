3 drones, 1 kg drugs seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

In separate incidents near Dhanoia Khurd village in the Amritsar sector along the International Border, security agencies shot down three China-made drones and seized about 1 kg heroin.

On Monday evening, a drone was intercepted by the BSF near the village. A packet containing 540 grams of heroin, which was attached to the drone with a hold and release mechanism, was recovered from the nearby fields.

After intercepting a drone in the wee hours of Tuesday, the BSF, in a joint search carried out with the Punjab Police, recovered the drone, 430 grams of heroin and a small torch near the same village.

In the afternoon, another drone was intercepted by the BSF, and later recovered, near the same village. All three seized drones are DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopters.

#Border Security Force BSF #China