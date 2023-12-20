3 drones, 1 kg drugs seized in Amritsar

Chandigarh, December 19
In separate incidents near Dhanoia Khurd village in the Amritsar sector along the International Border, security agencies shot down three China-made drones and seized about 1 kg heroin.
On Monday evening, a drone was intercepted by the BSF near the village. A packet containing 540 grams of heroin, which was attached to the drone with a hold and release mechanism, was recovered from the nearby fields.
After intercepting a drone in the wee hours of Tuesday, the BSF, in a joint search carried out with the Punjab Police, recovered the drone, 430 grams of heroin and a small torch near the same village.
In the afternoon, another drone was intercepted by the BSF, and later recovered, near the same village. All three seized drones are DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopters.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone