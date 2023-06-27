3 drug peddlers arrested

Abohar, , June 26
The police seized 5,000 intoxicating tablets from a truck near the highway here and arrested driver Bukkan Singh of Mehmuana Faridkot. Around 25 gm heroin was seized from Ravinder Singh near Ratanpura Hanumangarh.
Gurmeet Singh of Shahpur Arniwala Fazilka was held with 10 kg poppy husk. Separate cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...