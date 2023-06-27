3 drug peddlers arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, , June 26

The police seized 5,000 intoxicating tablets from a truck near the highway here and arrested driver Bukkan Singh of Mehmuana Faridkot. Around 25 gm heroin was seized from Ravinder Singh near Ratanpura Hanumangarh.

Gurmeet Singh of Shahpur Arniwala Fazilka was held with 10 kg poppy husk. Separate cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.