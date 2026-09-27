DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 3 drug peddlers held with over 12 kg heroin along India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

3 drug peddlers held with over 12 kg heroin along India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

The accused were being questioned to ascertain the source of the heroin consignment and the person to whom it was to be delivered

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 06:45 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police have taken the accused in custody and investigation was being conducted to ascertain the backward and forward links in this case. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

Close on the heels of the recovery of 19.820 kg heroin in a joint operation by sleuths of the BSF and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in which two smugglers were arrested on Saturday, the BSF and police on Sunday arrested three more drug smugglers from an area along the India-Pakistan border and recovered 12.301 kg heroin from their possession.

As per information, following the inputs, the operation had been carried out in the area of border outpost (BOP) Kassoke, where the accused identified as Sajan Singh, Bobby Singh and Sucha Singh, all residents of Dhani Rajputa in Kilche village were nabbed along with the consignment of heroin. Later, the police booked all the accused under NDPS Act at Sadar police station.

Advertisement

SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police have taken the accused in custody and investigation was being conducted to ascertain the backward and forward links in this case. The SSP said the accused were being questioned to ascertain the source of the heroin consignment and the person to whom it was to be delivered.

Advertisement

“The police is also trying to identify other persons involved in the cross-border drug trafficking network,” said SSP, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of facts emerging during the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday, the police had also arrested an Inspector posted in Counter Intelligence unit and recovered 3.350 kg heroin besides six pistols with magazines, four additional magazines, seven live rounds and six mobile phones from his possession while he was travelling his car on Ferozepur-Moga road.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts