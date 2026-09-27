3 drug peddlers held with over 12 kg heroin along India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

Close on the heels of the recovery of 19.820 kg heroin in a joint operation by sleuths of the BSF and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in which two smugglers were arrested on Saturday, the BSF and police on Sunday arrested three more drug smugglers from an area along the India-Pakistan border and recovered 12.301 kg heroin from their possession.

As per information, following the inputs, the operation had been carried out in the area of border outpost (BOP) Kassoke, where the accused identified as Sajan Singh, Bobby Singh and Sucha Singh, all residents of Dhani Rajputa in Kilche village were nabbed along with the consignment of heroin. Later, the police booked all the accused under NDPS Act at Sadar police station.

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SSP Bhupinder Singh said the police have taken the accused in custody and investigation was being conducted to ascertain the backward and forward links in this case. The SSP said the accused were being questioned to ascertain the source of the heroin consignment and the person to whom it was to be delivered.

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“The police is also trying to identify other persons involved in the cross-border drug trafficking network,” said SSP, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of facts emerging during the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that on Saturday, the police had also arrested an Inspector posted in Counter Intelligence unit and recovered 3.350 kg heroin besides six pistols with magazines, four additional magazines, seven live rounds and six mobile phones from his possession while he was travelling his car on Ferozepur-Moga road.