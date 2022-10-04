3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, October 4

The Moga police have arrested three drug smugglers and seized 1kg of opium and 25 grams of heroin from them, SSP Gulneet Singh said here on Tuesday.

Both Sarbjit Singh alias Sonu and Gurdev Singh alias Billa are residents of Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon. They were arrested from the outskirts of Mehna village on the Moga-Ludhiana highway, the SSP said.

Both were coming from the Ludhiana side in a Maruti car when a police team stopped them for checking and seized the opium, he said.

The car was also impounded, he added.

A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Mehna police station.

Preliminary investigation showed that they had come to deliver the contraband to local peddlers.

