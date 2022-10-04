3 drug smugglers arrested in Moga; opium and heroin seized

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, October 4
The Moga police have arrested three drug smugglers and seized 1kg of opium and 25 grams of heroin from them, SSP Gulneet Singh said here on Tuesday.
Both Sarbjit Singh alias Sonu and Gurdev Singh alias Billa are residents of Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon. They were arrested from the outskirts of Mehna village on the Moga-Ludhiana highway, the SSP said.
Both were coming from the Ludhiana side in a Maruti car when a police team stopped them for checking and seized the opium, he said.
The car was also impounded, he added.
A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Mehna police station.
Preliminary investigation showed that they had come to deliver the contraband to local peddlers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand avalanche: Over 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to preliminary reports avalanche hit the Mountaine...
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...