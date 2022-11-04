3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 3

Almost a week after the Patiala police unearthed an illegal liquor smuggling racket allegedly involving an authorised liquor contractor, the Excise Department today shifted three senior excise officials and initiated departmental proceedings against them.

The action against the officials came after a series of news reports by The Tribune highlighting a racket wherein liquor meant to be sold “only in Punjab” was being supplied to Haryana and dry states Gujarat and Bihar.

Sources said despite a huge consignment confiscated by the Patiala police and the prima facie involvement of the liquor contractor in the case, excise officials dilly-dallied and took no action against the contractor

Those shifted are Patiala Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner Inderjit Nagpal, who has been sent to Ferozepur, and Excise Officer Aman Puri and Inspector Sandeep Shahi, who have been shifted out of Patiala.

“All three will face a departmental inquiry and have been ‘chargesheeted’. They will face disciplinary action for dereliction of duty,” said a top excise official. “There was a delay in initiating action against the liquor contractor and the probe has been marked to a Deputy Excise Commissioner,” he said.

Sources said despite the huge consignment confiscated by the Patiala police and the prima facie link of the liquor contractor in the case, excise officials dilly-dallied in the probe and took no action against the erring contractor. “Excise officials waited for four days before they verified the stock of the contractor. Later, only three challans were issued,” they said.

Following directions of Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek, special cell in-charge GS Sikand seized around 600 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck last week.

The Patiala police have registered a case under Sections 61, 1, 14 and 78(2) of the Punjab Excise Act and Section 420 of the IPC against four persons — Lovely, Komal, Monu and Narinder Singh. “Two of them are liquor contractors,” said the police.

“Two of the suspects have earlier been booked in a similar case, but had managed to settle it through a probe conducted by a DSP-level officer. They are again trying to get the probe shifted to the same DSP,” an insider said.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (Partap Singh Bajwa has asked the Election Commission to intervene to probe allegations that Punjab-made liquor was being smuggled with impunity to Gujarat to influence voters. “A thorough probe is needed to fix responsibility of excise officials and the ones who ordered these consignments,” Bajwa said.