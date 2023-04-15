3 feared drowned as car falls into Faridkot canal

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 14

Three youths were feared drowned after a car fell into the Sirhind feeder canal near Faridkot on Friday. While the car has been pulled out, the youths are missing.

According to sources, five youths of Bhilewala village of Faridkot assembled near the canal bank to celebrate a birthday party. Three of them decided to go to Faridkot market in a car to purchase eatables. Later, the speeding car plunged into the canal.

By the time passersby pulled out the car, the youths Harman Singh (19), Jagmohan Singh (18) and Davinder Singh (18) were missing. Divers have been pressed into service to search for them.