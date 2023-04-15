3 feared drowned as car falls into Faridkot canal

Faridkot, April 14
Three youths were feared drowned after a car fell into the Sirhind feeder canal near Faridkot on Friday. While the car has been pulled out, the youths are missing.
According to sources, five youths of Bhilewala village of Faridkot assembled near the canal bank to celebrate a birthday party. Three of them decided to go to Faridkot market in a car to purchase eatables. Later, the speeding car plunged into the canal.
By the time passersby pulled out the car, the youths Harman Singh (19), Jagmohan Singh (18) and Davinder Singh (18) were missing. Divers have been pressed into service to search for them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...