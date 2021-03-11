3 Ferozepur residents die in Jammu mishap

Tribune News Service

Jammu, May 6

Three Ferozepur residents were killed in a road accident in a hilly section of Nagrota, Jammu, today.

The victims were travelling in a car (PB 65 AF 4794) from Udhampur to Jammu when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down a gorge, killing them on the spot. The exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred near the under-construction Jambu zoo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The victims were identified as Gurdeep Singh, son of Gurtej Singh; Sham Lal, son of Bhadur Ram; and Vikas Kumar, son of Ranjit Kumar, all residents of Ferozepur.

Locals gathered at the spot and called the police and ambulance. The bodies were retrieved from the mangled remains and sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu. A case has been registered at the Nagrota police station.