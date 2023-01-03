3 gang members held for Nakodar extortion bid

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

The police have arrested three members of a gang that tried to extort Rs 45 lakh from a Nakodar-based businessman. One member of the gang is still absconding.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar, Sukhwinder Kaur, Simranjit Singh and Jaskirat Singh.

The police said the gang procured SIM cards on basis of false identity proofs. They then made extortion calls to people using these.

SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the three were arrested from near the Nakodar-Jalandhar bypass on January 1.

Bahia said Rahul was working at a salon in Nakodar for the past four months. Rahul came with the idea of extorting money from the building owner, Sanjeev Kumar.

Upon his insistence, Rahul’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur and her son-in-law Simranjit also agreed to assist him. Sukhwinder also involved her acquaintance Jaskirat in the matter. Jaskirat is absconding.