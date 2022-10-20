 3 gangsters associated with Harvinder Rinda, Lakhbir Landa arrested in Amritsar : The Tribune India

3 gangsters associated with Harvinder Rinda, Lakhbir Landa arrested in Amritsar

Police recover AK 47, three pistols from their possession

Seizure made from the arrested gangsters.



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 20

Anti-gangster task force along with city police and Delhi police has arrested three gangsters associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa module.

The trio was hiding in a hotel near Jalebian Wala Chowk near Golden Temple here. The police have recovered an AK 47 along with three pistols from their possession.

The local police officials though confirmed their arrest but were tight-lipped over the identities of the gangsters. “It can hamper our investigations at this point in time as police teams were raiding adjoining areas of holy city to nab their accomplices,” police said.

According to police sources, the three gangsters had arrived at the hotel yesterday and were to leave the city today evening.

Two of them belonged to Sarhali area while one was from Bhikhiwind. The police officials said they were planning to commit some major crime during Diwali.

They were taken to joint interrogation cell for investigations.

