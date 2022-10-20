3 gangsters associated with Harvinder Rinda, Lakhbir Landa arrested in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, October 20
Anti-gangster task force along with city police and Delhi police has arrested three gangsters associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa module.
The trio was hiding in a hotel near Jalebian Wala Chowk near Golden Temple here. The police have recovered an AK 47 along with three pistols from their possession.
The local police officials though confirmed their arrest but were tight-lipped over the identities of the gangsters. “It can hamper our investigations at this point in time as police teams were raiding adjoining areas of holy city to nab their accomplices,” police said.
According to police sources, the three gangsters had arrived at the hotel yesterday and were to leave the city today evening.
Two of them belonged to Sarhali area while one was from Bhikhiwind. The police officials said they were planning to commit some major crime during Diwali.
They were taken to joint interrogation cell for investigations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Android devices: Competition Commission slaps Rs 1,337-crore penalty on Google for anti-competitive ways
Fair trade regulator directs internet major to modify its co...
Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt
47-year-old outgoing PM will stay in charge until her succes...
PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people
Appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates durin...
BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Says players' safety and security an important matter
Congress president poll: ‘One face for me, another for media’, Mistry slams Tharoor over allegations of ‘irregularities’
‘You tried creating a mountain out of a mole by creating an ...