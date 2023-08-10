3 gangsters held, weapons seized

Muktsar, August 9
The district police today claimed to have arrested three associates of the Billa gang of Ferozepur from near Lubanianwali village here. Two .32 bore pistols, three illegal weapons and 23 cartridges were seized from them.
Muktsar SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said a “naka” was laid near Lubanianwali village on Tuesday and a car was signalled to stop, but the driver tried to flee.
“The car driver, Mehar Singh of Ferozepur district, hit his vehicle into a barricade. Then he jumped into a drain and suffered some injuries. He was wanted in some criminal cases. His other two associates were also arrested. They were identified as Gurdeep Singh and Vishal, both residents of Ferozepur district,” said the SSP.
