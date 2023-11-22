3 held for assaulting cops

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 21

The city police have registered a case against 12 persons on the statement of an injured Punjab Home Guard (PHG) jawan for attacking a police team after a clash between two groups of shopkeepers in a market here.

PHG Bablu Kumar said, yesterday the police got the information that a fight took place between two groups of shopkeepers. When he tried to intervene, Puran Singh, Satnam Singh, Akashdeep Singh and some of their associates beat him up, tore his uniform and prevented him from doing his duty.

When more police force reached the spot, they were also allegedly attacked after which Mohan Singh, Satnam Singh and Akashdeep Singh were held.

