3 held for attack on SHO

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Three residents of Uttam Vihar Colony — Aryan, his brother Arsh and their neighbor Sahil Sharma — were on Monday arrested for an alleged attack on Harpreet Singh, SHO, City-2 police station, during a recent raid at a house. OC

Action against Channi lauded

Mohali: Former minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has welcomed VB action against ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi. He said other allegations levelled against Channi should also be investigated. TNS

Pak drone found in Shahpur

Chandigarh: Troops of the Border Security Force have found a Pakistani drone near the border village of Shahpur Goraya in Gurdaspur district. During the search, a quadcopter (DJI Matrice 300 RTK), was found in the fields around the village. TNS

Pistol seized near border

Chandigarh: The BSF recovered a pistol along with seven rounds from the fields near the International Border in the Fazilka sector on Monday. After getting a tip-off, a search operation was launched in the area of Chak Bazida village. The recovered pistol is partly rusted. TNS

88,000 tablets confiscated

Abohar: A team led by ASI Manjit Singh from Khuiyansarwer police station seized 88,000 intoxicating tablets from Sukhchain Singh of Azamwala and Lovepreet Singh of Amirkhas village after intercepting the duo near Kallarkhera on the national highway. They were held under the NDPS Act. OC

40-kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The City-2 police seized 30-kg poppy husk from Rani of Kutabgarh and Rajan Singh of Rana Panjgrain village of Guruharsahai. The Wahabwala police seized 10-kg poppy husk from Sewak Singh of Muktsar. OC

2 held with 64-gm heroin

Abohar: The police have seized 64 gm of heroin from Gobind and his accomplice Lovepreet Kaur near Chak 22-A village. The duo was held under the NDPS Act.