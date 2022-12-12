3 held for firing incident

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Three masked motorcycle-borne miscreants, who allegedly fired at a trader’s shop in Hanumangarh on Saturday, have been nabbed. Hrithik Boxer of the Lawrence gang has claimed responsibility. The gang had demanded Rs 2-crore ransom from grain market trader Inder Kumar Hisaria in January and a case was registered. OC

Man suffers bullet injury

Muktsar: A man was shot at during a wedding function in a palace on the outskirts of Muktsar. According to sources, the injured man, Gurlal Singh Sandhu of Ferozepur, was dancing when another man who was dancing close-by, opened fire at him and a bullet pierced through his chest. Sandhu has been admitted to a hospital. Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP, said, “We are trying to arrest the suspect, who is at large.” TNS

Man dies in mishap

Abohar: Khetpal Soni, correspondent of a Hindi newspaper, died in a road accident on the Hanumangarh-Rawatsar road on Saturday. The 55-year-old’s car reportedly collided with a vehicle when he was trying to prevent a collision with a stray bull. The body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem. Soni was based in Abohar for long, before returning to his hometown in Hanumangarh.

#abohar