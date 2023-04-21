3 held for mining, two tractors seized

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 20

The police have arrested three persons for unauthorised mining in Ferozepur district. Six tippers, two JCB machines and two tractor-trailers have been seized in two days.

SP (D) Randhir Kumar said sleuths of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), after receiving inputs, conducted a raid in Sudh Singh Wala village where Gurbir Singh and Kulbir Singh and their father Jagdish Singh, along with one Sewak Singh, were carrying out illegal mining in their fields on Thursday.

“Gurbir, Kulbir and their father Jagdish managed to flee, but Sewak was arrested. The police seized five sand-laden tippers, a tractor-trolley carrying sand and a JCB machine,” said the SP. The accused have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC and also under the Mines and Mineral Act at the Mallanwala police station.

On Wednesday, the police arrested two persons for illegal mining and seized a JCB machine and a tipper. The accused, Karamjit Singh, alias Kamma, and Lakhpreet Singh, alias Labhi, were arrested.

On March 16, the police had booked a few persons following the recovery of two tippers laden with sand.