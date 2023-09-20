3 held for Moga Congress leader Baljinder Dala’s killing

Moga, September 19
The police have reportedly arrested three persons in Congress Ajitwal block president Baljinder Dala’s murder case.
The accused are Sukhbir Singh, Hardeep Singh and Jagjit Singh of Dala village in Moga district.
Sources claimed that the reason behind the murder was personal enmity between them.
On Monday evening, two motorcycle-borne youth had entered the house of Baljinder on some pretext and they escaped from the spot after killing him.
