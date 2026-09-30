DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 3 held with 2 AK rifles, 10 kg drugs in Amritsar

3 held with 2 AK rifles, 10 kg drugs in Amritsar

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:00 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All four drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Amritsar rural police have busted an alleged cross-border arms and drug-smuggling module with the arrest of three members of a family.

The police seized an AK-47, an AK-56, four magazines, live cartridges and more than 10 kg of heroin from the accused.

Advertisement

The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh (32), a resident of Bharar village, his wife Kamaljit Kaur and his brother-in-law Vikramjit Singh (23), a resident of Ghumanpura.

Advertisement

Border Range IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrests and seizures were made on the basis of intelligence inputs received by the team of Amritsar Rural SSP Kawalpreet Singh Chahal.

The police suspect that the consignment had been delivered from across the International Border using drones.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused had taken a contract to work at a guava orchard located close to the International Border and a drain. The orchard was allegedly being used as a collection point for consignments dropped by drones during the night.

Investigators said Sandeep would allegedly visit the orchard with his wife on a scooter or another vehicle, using their family relationship and legitimate orchard work as a cover. The police suspect that the duo collected the consignments and transported them to designated locations.

The police said Sandeep had a previous criminal record. He was arrested in an Arms Act case registered in Amritsar city in 2022 and had also been wanted in two separate cases involving the seizure of 5 kg of heroin each, registered at the Lopoke and Gharinda police stations in 2026.

The investigation is being expanded to identify the Pakistan-based handlers and the local network allegedly receiving the consignments. The police are also examining the accused’s mobile data and deleted chats through forensic analysis.

Bhullar said the police were also probing the financial trail and would initiate proceedings to freeze and attach properties allegedly acquired through illegal activities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts