3 held with 2 AK rifles, 10 kg drugs in Amritsar

The Amritsar rural police have busted an alleged cross-border arms and drug-smuggling module with the arrest of three members of a family.

The police seized an AK-47, an AK-56, four magazines, live cartridges and more than 10 kg of heroin from the accused.

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The arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh (32), a resident of Bharar village, his wife Kamaljit Kaur and his brother-in-law Vikramjit Singh (23), a resident of Ghumanpura.

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Border Range IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrests and seizures were made on the basis of intelligence inputs received by the team of Amritsar Rural SSP Kawalpreet Singh Chahal.

The police suspect that the consignment had been delivered from across the International Border using drones.

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According to the police, the accused had taken a contract to work at a guava orchard located close to the International Border and a drain. The orchard was allegedly being used as a collection point for consignments dropped by drones during the night.

Investigators said Sandeep would allegedly visit the orchard with his wife on a scooter or another vehicle, using their family relationship and legitimate orchard work as a cover. The police suspect that the duo collected the consignments and transported them to designated locations.

The police said Sandeep had a previous criminal record. He was arrested in an Arms Act case registered in Amritsar city in 2022 and had also been wanted in two separate cases involving the seizure of 5 kg of heroin each, registered at the Lopoke and Gharinda police stations in 2026.

The investigation is being expanded to identify the Pakistan-based handlers and the local network allegedly receiving the consignments. The police are also examining the accused’s mobile data and deleted chats through forensic analysis.

Bhullar said the police were also probing the financial trail and would initiate proceedings to freeze and attach properties allegedly acquired through illegal activities.