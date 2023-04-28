3 held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The Counter Intelligence sub unit held three youths — Lavish of Malout, Jitender Kala and Kulwinder Kindu of Fazilka — with illegal weapons on the Abohar-Malout road. ASI Joginder Singh three pistols, two magazines and live cartridges were seized from them. OC

PSPCL engineer assaulted

Abohar: A senior activist of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited staff union, Junior Engineer Jarnail Singh, was assaulted by motorcycle-borne masked assailants at his house in Jammu Basti here. OC

Kin meet Assam detainees

Amritsar: The youths imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail in Assam met their family members on Thursday. The special ‘mulakat’ was fixed by the Dibrugarh jail authorities and the Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan.