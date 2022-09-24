3 honoured with Baba Farid award for honesty

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 23

Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh was honoured with the Baba Farid award for honesty on Friday. Similarly, the Bhagat Puran Singh award for service to humanity was given to the SEER founder Sandeep Arora and president Gurmeet Singh Sandhu.

The awardees were givenRs 1 lakh each during a festival being organised in memory of great Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Farid at Tilla Baba Farid. On the concluding day of the four-day festival, thousands of devotees paid their obeisance and a nagar kirtan was organised.