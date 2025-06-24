DT
3 hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning water tanks

Nangal SDM said all three were undergoing treatment and were out of danger
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:20 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Three employees of Sewerage Board fell unconscious and were referred to PGI Chandigarh after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning the water treatment plant in Nangal town of Ropar district.

Nangal SDM Sachin Pathak said the employees were cleaning the water tanks in Baba Udoh area of Nangal. They were pouring drums of sodium hypochlorite in the water tanks when they accidently inhaled the gas emanating from the process and fell unconscious.

He claimed that the workers had were given masks to be worn while using chemicals but they avoid it. The workers say that there are not comfortable with it, he said.

The SDM said that all three were undergoing treatment and were out of danger.

