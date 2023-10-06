3 hurt in Amritsar factory blaze

Amritsar, October 5
Three factory workers suffered serious injuries after a major fire broke out at Kwality Pharmaceuticals here today. The workers were found in an unconscious stage in the factory.
Nearly 500 oil drums lying in the warehouse of the factory caught fire. Locals witnessed high flames coming out from the factory. It took 15 fire brigades five hours to douse the flames.
Fire Officer Dilbag Singh said the fire was now under control. “We can’t say anything about the casualties,” he said.
