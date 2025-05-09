DT
Home / Punjab / 3 injured as part of Pakistani drone falls on house in Ferozepur

3 injured as part of Pakistani drone falls on house in Ferozepur

The Army Air Defence system neutralises most of these drones in the air itself
Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 10:56 PM May 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The debris from the drone; and the car parked outside the house that caught fire.
Three people, including a woman, were injured following an attack by swarm drones launched by Pakistan in this border town on Friday night.

Senior police officials said the blast took place due to a crashing projectile from a drone which got destroyed by the Army's air defence system, but it landed at a house in Khai Pheme Ke village, adding that the car parked outside the house was on CNG, which further caused the blast and the house caught fire.

The three injured were identified as Lakhwinder Singh, Monu Singh, both sons of Bagicha Singh; and Sukhwinder Kaur, wife of Lakhwinder Singh. They were rushed to a private hospital where Lakhwinder is said to be in a critical condition.

Sources said the village is situated close to the army cantonment, and the drone attack was perhaps aimed at the army installation.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army launched a series of swarm drone attacks in this border town on Friday night.

Several red-coloured flying objects (swarm drones) could be seen coming one after the other.

The Army Air Defence system neutralised most of these drones in the air itself; however, there have been reports of explosions at various locations along the border. Loud sounds of explosions and sirens could be heard triggering panic among the locals.

Sources said most of the swarm drones were neutralised but drone attacks were going on till the filing of this report.

According to information, some of these drones carried explosives and a few others were meant for surveillance.

Meanwhile, Army personnel have taken over the security of important bridges and other strategic installations in the city.

