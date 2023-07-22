3 injured in Abohar clash

Abohar, July 21
Three persons, including two police constables, were injured during a clash in Gumjal village today.
Village resident Har Chand, under treatment at the hospital, said a land dispute between his brothers Ram Pratap and Kundan led to the clash. He said Pratap was denying a passage to Kundan to the latter’s piece of land.
Kundan had recently filed a complaint at the Khuiyansarwer police station, he said, adding that the police were favouring Pratap. Kundan today staged a dharna in protest against the police ‘colluding’ with Pratap. Police officials reached the spot and allegedly used force to end the protest. Har Chand and some others were injured in the process, while Kundan was taken away by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid