3 injured in Abohar clash

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 21

Three persons, including two police constables, were injured during a clash in Gumjal village today.

Village resident Har Chand, under treatment at the hospital, said a land dispute between his brothers Ram Pratap and Kundan led to the clash. He said Pratap was denying a passage to Kundan to the latter’s piece of land.

Kundan had recently filed a complaint at the Khuiyansarwer police station, he said, adding that the police were favouring Pratap. Kundan today staged a dharna in protest against the police ‘colluding’ with Pratap. Police officials reached the spot and allegedly used force to end the protest. Har Chand and some others were injured in the process, while Kundan was taken away by the police.

