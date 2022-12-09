 3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda : The Tribune India

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

The police inspect a crime site on the Santpura road on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 8

Three youths were injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda district in the last 24 hours.

One youth is undergoing treatment at the Talwandi Sabo Government Hospital, while two victims have been admitted to the Bathinda Government Hospital. The police have started investigation after receiving complaints from the victims. However, the attackers are yet to be identified.

In the first incident, three unidentified persons shot at two youths on Santpura Road here on Thursday evening. The injured youths were taken to the hospital by workers of the NGO Sahara Janseva and Naujawan Welfare Society. The victims have been identified as Gaggu and Harminder Singh, both residents of Janta Nagar.

The youths said they were standing on the railway tracks when three persons attacked them with the intention of looting. When they protested, the assailants opened fire, injuring both of them. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Government Railway Police officials reached the spot and started an investigation.

In Talwandi Sabo, a few unknown car-borne people shot at a motorcycle rider, Gurpeet Singh, and beat up his companion Jani Singh on Wednesday evening. Gurpreet is undergoing treatment at Government Hospital, Talwandi Sabo. The police said the statement of the youth had been recorded.

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal

Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc

Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...

SP retains Mainpuri LS seat, BJP wrests Azam’s bastion

Samajwadi Party retains Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, BJP wrests Azam Khan’s bastion Rampur Sadar

UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections

UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections

NGOs include Dalit rights body (IDSN), whose accreditation h...


Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody

Spa owner booked, manager held for operating sans licence in Amritsar

Stretch of Problems; Harsha Chhina-Fatehgarh Churian road in tatters

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on Prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on rivulet mess

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows drug case accused interim bail for wife's delivery

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in 'national party' status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader's gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

