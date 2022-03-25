3 IPS officers transferred; ADGP Deo appointed Chief Vigilance Officer of Punjab Police

Chandigarh, March 25
The Punjab Government on Friday transferred three senior IPS officers with immediate effect.
Special Director General of Police (Investigation, Lokpal) Prabodh Kumar, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been posted as the Special DGP (Intelligence), according to an official order.
Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) S Srivastava has been given the charge of ADGP (Intelligence), replacing senior IPS officer Amardeep Singh Rai.
Rai, a 1994-batch IPS officer, will take over as the ADGP (Traffic) from Srivastava.
Meanwhile, according to another order, ADGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo has been appointed as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Punjab Police. Deo replaces officer Ishwar Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi
India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety
Power crisis looms as coal prices soar
Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...
Debris of collapsed tower to be tested
Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...