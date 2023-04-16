3 kg drugs seized in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized over 3 kg of narcotics that was dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector in the wee hours of Saturday.

“On April 15 morning, troops deployed at the border heard the buzz of a drone entering from Pakistan side into the Indian territory near Mullakot village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said.

“As per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted and fired on the intruding drone,” he added.

Later, the drone dropped a bag in wheat fields of Bachiwind village in the district.

During initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a bag containing three packets suspected to be contain heroin, weighing 3.2 kg. One iron ring and a luminous strip was also found attached with the consignment.