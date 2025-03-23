DT
PT
3-kg heroin recovered in Sriganganagar

3-kg heroin recovered in Sriganganagar

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 02:48 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
The Border Security Force and police recovered 3-kg heroin from a field in the Sriganganagar sector of the India-Pakistan border area in Friday. The heroin was suspected to have been dropped from a drone by Pakistan-based smugglers.

The BSF and police teams found a suspicious yellow colour packet in fields of Chak 3-KNM in 12-KND gram panchayat. The packet had a hook attached to it. The security personnel opened the packet and found two white cloth bags, each containing 1.5 kg of heroin. The seized heroin is worth Rs 15 crore in the international market, the police said.

The police and BSF conducted a joint search operation in the nearby fields and areas, but no other suspicious object was found. Circle Inspector Navneet Singh said the packet was found at around 3 pm. Intelligence agencies are looking into the presence of any local contact of Indian smugglers is the area.

