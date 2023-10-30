3 kg heroin seized near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

PTI

Chandigarh, October 30

Nearly 3 kg of heroin along with four cartridges was seized from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a Border Security Force official said on Monday.

The BSF troops along with the Punjab Police conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village on Sunday evening, the official said.

During the search, they seized a package containing three small packets of contraband items weighing 2.992 kg in semi-burnt condition, the official said, adding that four cartridges of a .30 mm weapon were also recovered from the packet.

The package was suspected to have been dropped by a drone as an iron ring was found attached to it.

