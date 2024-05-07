Punjab: 3 kg heroin, three drones seized near IB

Chandigarh, May 6
The security agencies seized over 3 kg narcotics and three China-made drones in separate incidents along the international border in the state during the past 24 hours.
On May 5, the BSF troops detected the movement of a drone near Chak Bazida village in the Fazilka sector. A joint search led a large package wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with a broken drone was found. The packet contained three smaller packets containing 2.580 kg heroin.
Another packet with 550 gm heroin was found near Roranwala Kalan village in the Amritsar sector.
A drone was intercepted by the BSF troops near Kakkar village in the Amritsar sector on Sunday night, which was later found from a field. Yet another drone was found from a field near Roranwala village in the same sector.
