3 killed, 10 injured after tractor-trailer overturns in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, April 12
A tractor-trailer overturned near Garhi Manoswal village in the district, leaving three people dead and 10 others injured on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place when they were going to Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Garhshankar sub division for arranging ‘langar’ (community kitchen) on the occasion of Baisakhi.
When they reached near Garhi Mansowal village, the driver of the tractor-trailer failed to control the vehicle and it overturned.
The deceased were identified as Jaswinder Singh (28), Davinder Singh (13), and Darshan Singh (60), all of Bodal Samrala village in Ludhiana district.
Their bodies were sent to civil hospital in Garhshankar for postmortem.
The injured were admitted to the civil hospital.
