3 killed, 3 hurt in accident

Abohar: Three occupants of two cars, including drivers, were killed and three injured when their vehicles collided head on outside Chaiyan village near Hanumangarh. The deceased have been identified as Indraj Singh (38) of Rawatsar, Kuldeep Singh (22) and Omkar Prajapat (45) of Panniwala village. Omkar’s sons Sahil (18) and cousin brother Sandeep (42) and Sanjay (27) of Churu shifted to Hanumangarh District Civil Hospital where their condition was stable. A case has been registered. OC
2 bike riders hurt in mishap
Abohar: Two bike riders were critically hurt when their vehicle rammed into illegally installed cobra wires on the edge of a field in Rajpura village on Thursday. Gurpreet and his friend Jora Singh were riding a bike when they lost control over the two-wheeler and it rammed into cobra wires on the roadside. They were rushed to a hospital here. OC
Gang busted, four arrested
Sangrur: The Barnala police have busted a gang involved in swapping of ATM cards. The police seized 108 cards and Rs 2.05 lakh from four suspects. A case has been registered against them. “We have arrested four members of the gang, including a woman, and seized 108 ATM cards. They belong to Haryana. Further probe is on,” said Sandip Kumar Malik, SSP, Barnala. TNS
Bike hits stray, woman dies
Abohar: A woman died while her husband was injured when their bike collided with a stray bull on the highway near Daulatpura village on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Sumitra Devi (50). Her husband, Ganesh (53), has been admitted to the Civil Hospital here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...