3 killed, 3 hurt in accident

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Three occupants of two cars, including drivers, were killed and three injured when their vehicles collided head on outside Chaiyan village near Hanumangarh. The deceased have been identified as Indraj Singh (38) of Rawatsar, Kuldeep Singh (22) and Omkar Prajapat (45) of Panniwala village. Omkar’s sons Sahil (18) and cousin brother Sandeep (42) and Sanjay (27) of Churu shifted to Hanumangarh District Civil Hospital where their condition was stable. A case has been registered. OC

2 bike riders hurt in mishap

Abohar: Two bike riders were critically hurt when their vehicle rammed into illegally installed cobra wires on the edge of a field in Rajpura village on Thursday. Gurpreet and his friend Jora Singh were riding a bike when they lost control over the two-wheeler and it rammed into cobra wires on the roadside. They were rushed to a hospital here. OC

Gang busted, four arrested

Sangrur: The Barnala police have busted a gang involved in swapping of ATM cards. The police seized 108 cards and Rs 2.05 lakh from four suspects. A case has been registered against them. “We have arrested four members of the gang, including a woman, and seized 108 ATM cards. They belong to Haryana. Further probe is on,” said Sandip Kumar Malik, SSP, Barnala. TNS

Bike hits stray, woman dies

Abohar: A woman died while her husband was injured when their bike collided with a stray bull on the highway near Daulatpura village on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Sumitra Devi (50). Her husband, Ganesh (53), has been admitted to the Civil Hospital here.