3 killed, four injured in accident

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 2

Three residents of Nau Behram Sher Singhwala village, Guruharsahai tehsil, Ferozepur, died and four were injured as the bike-trolley they were travelling in collided with a truck due to dense fog this morning near Naurangdesar village on the Hanumangarh highway.

Earlier, five persons were killed and one injured as they were returning to Naurangdesar village after a birthday party on the New Year day near Rawatsar.

The police said the victims were using the modified bike trolley that had no approval of the State Transport Department. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre of the district hospital in a critical condition. After the collision with the truck, the bike flew away. People were seen taking away apple boxes from the truck.

The deceased were identified as Gurcharan Singh (22), Gurvinder Singh (23) and Binder Singh (34). Whereas Ratan Singh (32), Gurmeet Singh (24), Jaswinder Singh (19) and Baljinder Singh (20) of Naubahran Shersinghwala village in Guruharsahai tehsil were injured.