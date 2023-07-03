3 killed in road accident in Punjab's Banga

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, July 3
Three people were killed and two injured when they were hit by a speeding car near Dera Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan at Bandhian village near Banga on Sunday, police said.
Banga DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said they were coming out of the dera bhawan after attending the satsang when the Swift car coming from the Phagwara side hit them.
Police said the deceased were identified as Amar Nath, a resident of Gosla village; and Bhupinder Singh and Sonu Bala, both residents of Banga.
The two injured -- Ankita (9), daughter of deceased Sonu Bala, and Avtar Chand, a resident of Dosanjh Khurd village -- were admitted to a Banga hospital.
The DSP said car driver Tarsem Singh of Dhudha village near Zirakpur had been arrested and the car impounded.
The bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem, he added.
