3 labourers run over by train in Ludhiana

Chandigarh, September 4
Three labourers were run over by a train when they were trying to cross a rail track near Dhandari Kalan in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.
GRP in-charge Jaskaran Singh said the migrant labourers were run over by the Ludhiana-Ambala passenger train.
They died on the spot, Singh added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai
Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes...
Children, women among 10 injured as giant wheel joyride crashes to ground at Mohali fair
Irate visitors vented their ire against the joyride operator...
Cyrus Mistry: A reclusive scion who fought for honour after being fired by Tatas
Besides Bombay Dyeing’s Nusli Wadia and childhood friend and...
PM Modi spreading hatred, fear; only benefitting two industrialists: Rahul Gandhi at Halla Bol rally
Makes a pitch for opposition unity ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatr...
BJP mocks 'Halla Bol' rally; says its purpose is Rahul Gandhi's re-launch as no one wants to head Congress
This rally is meant to save the Gandhi family and not to pro...