Rs 3 lakh crore debt, Punjab to cut spending

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

Reeling under a massive debt burden of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, the Punjab Government has decided to boost compliance with the GST regime and cut wasteful spending to raise resources for the state.

Ways to fill the state’s coffers were discussed at a meeting in Delhi where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and state chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua were present.

The CM later held a separate meeting on the issue where it was decided to determine whether Punjab was getting the entire GST due to it.

“The GST is a consumption-based tax which must accrue to the state where the product is consumed. Punjab has a high consumer base. Consumption patterns and the GST base in the neighbouring states will be studied to find out leakages in the GST accrual to Punjab, if any, and plug these loopholes. We need to find out if consumption trends in Punjab and the GST we are collecting match,” sources said.

It is further learnt that the government will conduct a department-wise audit to prevent the wasteful expenditure to raise revenues, besides concluding the examination of beneficiaries under the Atta Dal scheme.