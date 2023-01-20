 Rs 3 lakh crore debt, Punjab to cut spending : The Tribune India

Rs 3 lakh crore debt, Punjab to cut spending

Rs 3 lakh crore debt, Punjab to cut spending

Bhagwant Mann, CM, Punjab.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

Reeling under a massive debt burden of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, the Punjab Government has decided to boost compliance with the GST regime and cut wasteful spending to raise resources for the state.

Ways to fill the state’s coffers were discussed at a meeting in Delhi where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and state chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua were present.

The CM later held a separate meeting on the issue where it was decided to determine whether Punjab was getting the entire GST due to it.

“The GST is a consumption-based tax which must accrue to the state where the product is consumed. Punjab has a high consumer base. Consumption patterns and the GST base in the neighbouring states will be studied to find out leakages in the GST accrual to Punjab, if any, and plug these loopholes. We need to find out if consumption trends in Punjab and the GST we are collecting match,” sources said.

It is further learnt that the government will conduct a department-wise audit to prevent the wasteful expenditure to raise revenues, besides concluding the examination of beneficiaries under the Atta Dal scheme.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

2
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

3
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

4
World

BBC documentary on PM Modi a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

5
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

6
Delhi

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal's name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

7
Diaspora

48-year-old Sikh man in UK sentenced for smashing window with hockey stick

8
Nation

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

9
World

Usain Bolt's $12 million is missing from his bank account: Lawyers

10
Nation

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Don't Miss

View All
Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Top News

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Guj riots

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...

No talks till Pak shuns terror: MEA on Sharif’s offer

No talks till Pakistan shuns terror: MEA on Shehbaz Sharif's offer

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...

Protesting wrestlers threaten to move court

Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court

Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.


Cities

View All

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Areas that are major traffic bottlenecks need attention

Property tax recovery hit as staff deputed on delimitation duty

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

10 UT heritage items up for auction in US today

23-yr-old stabbed to death in Sector 38

Eyes on UT BJP chief as Sood's term ends

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

Student stabs teacher, nabbed

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Latifpura case: Punjab and Haryana High Court disposes of contempt plea

Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run

Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Man held with heroin

Gangster Dhilwan dies at Ludhiana hospital

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

At last meet, councillors blame MC officials for delay in projects

Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe