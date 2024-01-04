3 masked men throw acid on shopkeeper in Punjab’s Patiala, inflict burns on his face and arms

Patiala, January 4
Three masked men threw acid on a shopkeeper in Sanaur area here on Thursday.
Nikhil Singla received burns on the face and arms.
The incident took place in the morning when Nikhil was going to open his hardware shop.
Police have started an investigation.
