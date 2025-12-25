DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 3 members of Punjab's Bhudan family die by suicide, video accuses 10 people

3 members of Punjab's Bhudan family die by suicide, video accuses 10 people

An FIR has been registered against Charanjit Kaur and nine others for allegedly abetting the family to commit suicide

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Malerkotla, Updated At : 03:34 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 33-year-old widow, her mother, and her 9-year-old son died by suicide in Bhudan village on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The deceased were Inderpal Kaur, her mother Hardeep Kaur, and her son Jordan Singh, who later died in hospital after being found unconscious. Before the incident, the family recorded a video accusing at least10 individuals, including Inderpal’s mother-in-law, of harassment. The video was sent to a relative, who alerted the police.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against Charanjit Kaur and nine others for allegedly abetting the family to commit suicide. The reasons behind the alleged abetment are still under investigation.

Advertisement

According to relatives, Inderpal had lost her husband, Pawandeep Singh, in an accident seven years ago. She had been living with her mother, Hardeep Kaur, since then.

Investigations revealed that a dowry case had been filed against Charanjit Kaur and her son in 2017 but was later quashed following a compromise with Inderpal Kaur.

Advertisement

SP (D) Sat Pal Sharma confirmed that police are investigating the allegations. “Stern action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts