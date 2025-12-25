A 33-year-old widow, her mother, and her 9-year-old son died by suicide in Bhudan village on Tuesday night.

The deceased were Inderpal Kaur, her mother Hardeep Kaur, and her son Jordan Singh, who later died in hospital after being found unconscious. Before the incident, the family recorded a video accusing at least10 individuals, including Inderpal’s mother-in-law, of harassment. The video was sent to a relative, who alerted the police.

An FIR has been registered against Charanjit Kaur and nine others for allegedly abetting the family to commit suicide. The reasons behind the alleged abetment are still under investigation.

According to relatives, Inderpal had lost her husband, Pawandeep Singh, in an accident seven years ago. She had been living with her mother, Hardeep Kaur, since then.

Investigations revealed that a dowry case had been filed against Charanjit Kaur and her son in 2017 but was later quashed following a compromise with Inderpal Kaur.

SP (D) Sat Pal Sharma confirmed that police are investigating the allegations. “Stern action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.