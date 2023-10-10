3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

Six persons, including three children, were charred to death at their home in Avtar Nagar, here, late last night.

The police said the reason behind the fire could be a short circuit or refrigerator compressor blast.

Yashpal Ghai

The victims have been identified as Yashpal Ghai (65), his son Inderpal Ghai, daughter-in-law Ruchi and their three children — Diya, Mansha and Akshay.

At the time of the incident, there were seven persons in the house, including Yashpal, his wife Balbir Kaur, their son, daughter-in-law and three children aged between 7 and 15. While all family members were watching a cricket match on TV when the fire broke out, Balbir was sitting in the verandah.

Raj Ghai, Yashpal’s elder brother, said he came to know about the incident around 10 pm. He said Diya and Mansha lost their lives on the spot while Yashpal, Ruchi and Akshay were rushed to the Civil Hospital where they died during treatment.

Raj said Inderpal was referred to a private hospital and he succumbed to his injuries around 5 am. It was Balbir, who raised the alarm after the fire broke out. Later, her neighbours informed the firefighters and the police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya said the forensic team had collected evidence from the spot and initial investigation points towards a short circuit or a refrigerator compressor blast may be the reason behind the fire incident.