3 minors die in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 19

Three sisters, Simranjit (9), Kulwinder (7) and Meera (4), were killed and their father injured in a road mishap near Kharas Wali Dhani on the Malout road on Sunday.

Sultan Singh of Kharas Wali Dhani said he, along with his three daughters, was going on a bike to meet their relatives when a van hit them.

Doctors declared Kulwinder brought dead while Simranjit and Meera were referred to Faridkot Medical College. According to the police sources, one sister succumbed to injuries during the night and the other died today.

Cops said van driver Ram had been nabbed.

