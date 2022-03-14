3 mobile phones seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Barnala, March 13

Barnala jail authorities have seized three mobile phones from a jail barrack. The police have registered a case and started investigation into the case.

"During a search operation, our team seized three mobile phones, without SIM cards, which were buried in a barrack. We are conducting further investigation into the matter and have also informed the police," said Puneet Garg, Barnala jail Deputy Superintendent.

The police have registered a case under the Prisons Act. Efforts were made to contact Investigation Officer head constable Rajiv Kumar but in vain. —