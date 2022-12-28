Tarn Taran: 3 more held for Sarhali attack, RPG seized

Gurbax Puri

Tarn Taran, December 27

With the arrest of three more persons, the Tarn Taran police today claimed to have busted a sub-module of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike and seized a loaded RPG from their possession.

The module was busted following investigations into the RPG attack at Sarhali police station.

A senior police officer said, “The sub-module was being handled by Yadwinder Singh from the Philippines on Landa’s instructions. The three operatives arrested by the police were identified as Kulbir Singh, Hira Singh and Davinder Singh, all resident of Chambal village in Tarn Taran. The police have also booked accused Yadwinder Singh.”

Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, SSP, Tarn Taran, said with the recovery of a ready-to-use RPG, the police had thwarted another possible terrorist attack aimed at disturbing the peace and harmony in Punjab.

The development took place days after the arrest of seven persons, including the two, who carried out the attack on the Sarhali police station building in Tarn Taran on December 9.

Except the juveniles, the remaining arrested persons were Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar (18) of Naushera Pannua, Gurlal Singh alias Gahla (19) of Chohla Sahib, Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali (21) of Thathian Mahanta village and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (18) of Naushra Pannua. Their helper Ajmeet Singh was already lodged at Goindwal Sahib Jail.

Chauhan said following an intelligence input, the police laid a check-point at Billianwala bridge and arrested two bike-borne persons Kulbir Singh and Hira Singh in connection with the attack. During interrogation, they revealed that they had provided one loaded RPG on the day of the attack on the instructions of Yadwinder Singh, residing in Manila, the Philippines.

Yadwinder had also sent a tutorial video on the launching of an RPG attack to show it to juveniles, who fired RPG at the police station.

The accused had disclosed that they, along with another accused Davinder Singh, had hid another RPG on the instructions of Yadwinder, said the SSP, while adding that the RPG, along with a rocket launcher, was recovered from a pin-pointed location on the banks of the Beas at Kidian village in Tarn Taran.

The accused Davinder Singh, who too had been arrested, disclosed that they were hatching a conspiracy to carry out another terrorist attack in the state on the instructions of Yadwinder and Landa.

The police were further investigating the links in this case and more recoveries and arrests were expected soon, the SSP added.

The police have called the Army authorities and forensic teams to examine the RPG and rocket launcher.

