3 Muktsar STPs lying defunct for five years

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 15

All three sewage treatment plants (STPs) of Muktsar town are lying defunct for the past five years.

Reason: Paucity of funds to carry out repair works.

Notably, after the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to make these operational, the Water Supply and Sewerage Board had taken over these STPs having capacity of 8.7 MLD (million litres per day), 5.7 MLD and 3.5 MLD in June last year. However, it could not arrange funds. As a result, untreated water was being discharged into Chandbhan drain, which falls into the Sutlej river.

Locals claimed that a number of farmers were using this water to grow vegetables, but the authorities concerned were unwilling to take any action.

Sham Lal Goyal, chief, National Consumer Awareness Group, said, “One can see the untreated water being used to grow vegetables on Bura Gujjar Road, Jalalabad Road and Bhagsar Road. Even the green fodder for animals is being grown by using this contaminated water. The practise of discharging untreated wastage should be immediately stopped. Nobody seems to be bothered about health of residents.”

Rakesh Mohan Makkar, Engineer, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said, “The STPs are non-functional and the untreated water is being discharged into Chandbhan drain. We have sought funds and submitted a project report. Earlier, the tenders were called to carry out the repair works but nobody showed interest. Now, we have again called the tenders to make these operational.”

Sources said the Water Supply and Sanitation Department had sent a proposal to the government to carry out the repair works under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which could not happen. Thereafter, these STPs were handed over to the Water Supply and Sewerage Board.