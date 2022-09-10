3 nabbed with drugs in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 9

The Moga police have arrested two drug smugglers and seized 20-kg poppy husk from them, claimed SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana today. He said Mandeep Singh and Suba Singh, both of Telian Wali Tandukhera village in Muktsar district, were stopped by the police on the Bambiha Bhai-Samalsar link road. During the checking, 20-kg of poppy husk was seized from their car

In another incident, the police seized 100 gm of heroin and Rs 1.90 lakh drug money from Sagar Masih of Nanak Nagri in Moga. Separate cases have been registered.

