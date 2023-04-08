3 of family arrested on charge of drug peddling

Nangal, April 7
The police arrested a local resident along with his son and daughter allegedly for drug peddling here yesterday. The accused have been identified as Reemal Das, Rocky and Chhaya. Reemal is working as a Class IV employee in the Bhakra Beas Management Board.
Addressing a press conference, Nangal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satish Kumar said Rocky was going on a scooter with his sister Chhaya when the police recovered a pouch of intoxicant powder from them at a ‘naka’ near the LIC office here. Later, their house was searched and some quantity of intoxicant powder was recovered. A total of 75 gram of intoxicant powder was recovered from them, the DSP said.
The DSP further said another daughter of Reemal had been arrested in Himachal Pradesh earlier after intoxicant powder was allegedly recovered from her possesion.
A case has been registered against them under Sections 22 and 61 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
