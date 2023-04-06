3 of family charred to death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

A nine-year-old boy was among three persons charred to death at a house in Rose Enclave in Islamabad area in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Six other members of the family also sustained injuries and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Tejinder Singh (35), his wife Mandeep Kaur (29) and son Dilvansh (9). All of them were sleeping in a room on the ground floor of the house.

Grieving family members of the deceased in Amritsar. Sunil Kumar

Their parents Gurwinder Singh and Sukhchain Kaur were sleeping in a drawing room while deceased’s younger brother Vicky (31), his wife Kiran (26), Sukhman (14) and Sehajpreet Singh (5) were sleeping on the first floor of the house. They were injured in the incident.

According to information, the incident occurred at 3 am. Hearing their cries, neighbours informed the Fire Department and the police.

Simran Kaur, sister of the victim, said her father Gurwinder Singh runs a cloth shop in Putlighar. She said the family was sleeping when the fire engulfed the house.

Islamabad SHO Mohit Kumar said those sleeping on the upper floor could not come down due to massive flames. He said the police received the information around 4.30 am.

The SHO said short-circuit might be a reason behind the fire and forensic teams were collecting samples from the spot.

He said they had started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.