3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 5

Three of a family died while four others were injured in a fire at a house in Rose Avenue locality in Islamabad area here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinder Kaur and son Dilvansh.

Four other members of the family -- Sehajpreet Singh, Sukhmani Kaur, Vicky and Kiran, were injured and rushed to a private hospital.

According to police, short-circuit was apparently the reason behind the incident.