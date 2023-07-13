3 of family die in roof collapse

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 12

Three members of a family — an expectant mother, her husband and their 5-year-old son — died when the roof of a house collapsed in Kotkapura of Faridkot district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

With the help of the locals, the police took out their bodies buried under the debris and admitted a 15-year-old girl in the Civil Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 39-year-old Gurpreet Singh, his wife Karamjit Kaur and son Gavi. Inderjit Kaur, another girl in the room, was rescued with injuries.

Gurpreet’s father Ram Rakha Singh, a retired kanungo, said his son’s family members and a girl from neighbourhood Inderjit Kaur were sleeping in the room when the roof of the house collapsed around 3.30 am, burying them under the debris. He said he was sleeping in an adjacent room.

“I raised the alarm after hearing the sound of the roof falling. The people around reached the spot and informed the police about the incident,” said Ram Rakha Singh.

MLA and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan met the family members to express sympathy.

