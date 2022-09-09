Tarn Taran: 3 of Landa-Rinda terror module held

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, September 8

A month after the seizure of improvised explosive device (IED) from Shahbad in Haryana, the police arrested one of the prime suspects, Nachhatar Singh, alias Moti, of Bhattal Sehja Singh village in Tarn Taran today.

MADE EXTORTION CALLS As per the police, Landa used to make extortion calls to traders, doctors and influential persons while module members used to collect money, besides retrieving drugs, arms and explosives smuggled from across the IB with the help of drones

He had accompanied those who had planted the IED in Shahbad. Nachhatar was nabbed along with Sukhdev Singh, alias Shera, of Gandiwind village and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Billa, of Naushera Pannuan under the jurisdiction of the Sarhali police station. They were close-aides of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and Pakistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

The police also recovered an IED containing 1.5 kg of RDX along with a detonator, two pistols of .30 bore and .315 bore along with eight cartridges from their possession. Interestingly, the trio does not have any previous criminal record.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said they had also identified their 25 aides involved in extortion and cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and drugs.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said of 26 operatives of the Landa-Rinda module, only three had a criminal past.

A case has been registered under Section 389 of the IPC, Sections 25(6), 26(7)(i), 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act and Sections 21, 31, 59, 85 of the NDPS Act.

#tarn taran