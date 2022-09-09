3 of Ravi Gujjar gang nabbed in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

The district rural police claimed to have arrested three members of the Ravi Gujjar gang and seized three pistols and 40-gm heroin from them.

The gangsters have been identified as Dilbagh Singh, alias Bagga, of Beas; Gursewak Singh, alias Guri, of Tarn Taran; and Balwinder Singh, alias Babloo, of Nakodar.

Balwinder was previously booked for allegedly firing at an Akali worker during an election rally in January.

Talking to the media here today, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said Dilbagh was on Tuesday arrested at a barricade in Dayalpur with 40-gm heroin and a pistol.

Dilbagh, who was a shooter in the Gujjar gang, has been booked under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police said the three accused were out on bail and were allegedly committing crimes.