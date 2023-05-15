3 officials of Planning Department suspended

Chandigarh, May 14
Three officials in the Planning Department have been placed under suspension for failure to defend the state government in an ongoing court case.
Those suspended are Meena Rani, Radha and Kanwaljit Kaur. The orders for placing their services under suspension were passed by Principal Secretary, Planning, Vikas Pratap.
The orders mention that the three officials did not submit a reply from the government in an ongoing court case for almost six months.
The orders state that the officials also did not bring to the notice of their seniors certain observations and directions made by the court during the hearing of the case on April 18 last year.
As a result, their senior officers were then pulled up by the court. The officers have been accused of indiscipline and irresponsible conduct.
Their suspension orders have been issued after the issue was brought to the notice of Finance and Planning Minister Harpal Cheema.
